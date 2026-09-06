Bhiwandi Police Seize Car Carrying 500 Kg Suspected Beef; Driver Held | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi: The Bhoiwada Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after allegedly recovering around 500 kg of suspected beef from a car in Bhiwandi on Friday morning. Police have also alleged that the driver attempted to run over a policeman while trying to evade interception.

The arrested accused has been identified as Shahid Khan (22), a resident of Kurla East. Police are searching for his alleged associates in connection with the case.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 5 am on September 4 near the Ganpati temple on Kariwali Road in Bhiwandi. Police personnel Amol Salunkhe noticed a black Fiat Linea allegedly moving under suspicious circumstances and signalled the driver to stop.

Police alleged that instead of stopping, the driver accelerated the vehicle towards Salunkhe in an attempt to hit him. The policeman reportedly managed to move his vehicle to the side in time and escaped injury.

A police team subsequently chased the car and intercepted it near the Murlidhar Temple at Sutar Ali on Dargah Road. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered approximately 500 kg of meat, which they identified as beef.

Police have alleged that Khan, along with Mastan Shaikh, Saddam Shaikh, Dawal Shaikh, Faheem Baba and three other persons, had allegedly been involved in procuring meat following the slaughter of cattle and transporting it illegally for sale at Chheda Nagar Highway in Govandi.

The Bhoiwada Police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 109(1), 325 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police are continuing efforts to trace the other accused named in the case and establish the source of the seized meat and its intended destination.

Police Sub-Inspector Ramdas Kolte is conducting further investigation into the case.

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