Bhiwandi Nizampura City Commissioner forms five-step action plan to fight COVID-19

Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Commissioner, Pankaj Ashiya, has made a plan to tackle the deadly coronavirus as the city is struggling to cope with an alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city, said PRO Milind Pansule.

While many private doctors have temporarily abandoned their work due to the fear of being infected by the virus, the citizens have allegedly died as they could not get medical aid on time.

As the number of COVID-19 cases are consistently rising in the city, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGM), which are already short-staffed, is in dire need of medical and paramedical staff to combat the current medical crisis.

After taking the charge as BNCMC chief, Pankaj Ashiya, has swung into action against the dreaded coronavirus.

According to PRO, Milind Palsule, "Commissioner had called each and every Maulana across the mosques and madrassas in Bhiwandi. He has held around 40 meetings and discussion with Maulanas over the coronavirus infection. They all are ready to fight with deadly coronavirus".

According to Palsule, there is a five-step action plan in Bhiwandi to fight against coronavirus.

The Commissioner has proposed to make the Mohalla clinics in every area of Bhiwandi. The fever, cold, cough and malaria patients may approach the mollaha clinic for treatment.

In the wake of the pandemic, BNCMC has already created social awareness among the people about the virus.

They will conduct interviews of corona warriors as the citizens of Bhiwandi would be less frightened of the coronavirus infection and follow safety norms. The positives message will be passed across the Bhiwandi city and people would take safety precautions during the pandemic period.

The Commissioner held a meeting with all the school trustees across Bhiwandi city and now PR Marathi School, Sallauddin School, Rais School, Oswal School, Chacha Nehru Hindi High School and Presidency English School will be converted into quarantine centre, said Palsule.

The Commissioner has requested all private doctors and paramedical staff to do their job during this medical crisis.

According to civic officials, there are fifteen health centres in Bhiwandi to deal with fever, malaria, children's vaccines and other illness etc. Total five fever centres were established across the Bhiwandi city earlier.