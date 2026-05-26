Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Orders Probe Into Birth-Death Certificate Irregularities After MP Kirit Somaiya’s Allegations

BNMC officials initiate a detailed review of birth and death certificate records as a special inquiry committee begins investigating alleged procedural irregularities | AI Generated Image

Bhiwandi, May 26: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) administration has initiated a stringent review of its birth and death certificate issuance mechanism following serious allegations raised by former MP Kirit Somaiya.

Acting on the objections, Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar convened a high-level review meeting with officials from the medical department and directed the formation of a special inquiry committee to investigate the alleged irregularities.

The move comes days after Somaiya visited the civic headquarters on May 18 and expressed strong reservations over the functioning of the birth and death registration system.

He reportedly questioned the transparency and procedural compliance involved in the issuance and modification of certificates, triggering administrative concern within the civic body.

Inquiry committee to examine certification process

Taking cognisance of the allegations, Commissioner Sagar sought a detailed internal report and instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive scrutiny of all certificates issued through various digital platforms and procedural channels.

The inquiry committee has been tasked with examining how many new birth certificates were generated through the CRS portal, SAP system and the “Add Old Event” process, besides verifying the legality and authenticity of such approvals.

The committee will also investigate the number of name-change applications processed and approved under the system, while reviewing the nature of applications received through the CRS and SAP platforms and the corresponding administrative action taken in each case.

During the meeting, the Commissioner issued strict instructions to streamline the certificate issuance process in accordance with state government norms and ensure that a fixed, transparent and foolproof standard operating procedure is implemented without delay.

The administration aims to eliminate any scope for procedural lapses, manipulation or future discrepancies in the civic records system.

Focus on transparency and accountability

According to official information provided by Chief Medical Officer Dr Bushra Shaikh, the primary objective of the exercise is to make the birth and death certification process fully transparent, accountable and error-free. The civic administration is expected to initiate further action based on the findings and recommendations submitted by the inquiry committee.

Also Watch:

The development assumes significance amid growing public scrutiny over civic documentation systems and concerns regarding possible misuse or procedural loopholes in municipal record management.

Civic officials maintained that the inquiry is intended to strengthen institutional transparency and reinforce public confidence in the administration’s functioning.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/