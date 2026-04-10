Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Begins Digital Census 2027 Preparations With Field Training, Self-Enumeration Feature Introduced

BNMC officials launch training drive as Bhiwandi prepares for India’s first fully digital Census 2027 | File Photo

Bhiwandi, April 10: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has initiated preparations for India’s upcoming Census 2027, marking a significant shift as the exercise will be conducted entirely through digital means for the first time in the country’s history.

The civic administration has begun groundwork under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Principal Census Officer Anmol Sagar (IAS), along with Additional Commissioner Vitthal Dake, with a detailed micro-planning strategy already in place.

Training programme launched for field trainers

As part of the pre-census preparations, a three-day intensive training program for 28 field trainers was conducted from April 6 to April 8, 2026, at the Commissioner’s conference hall in the corporation’s new administrative building.

The session was held in the presence of Deputy Commissioner and City Census Officer Vikram Darade, Assistant Commissioner Nitin Patil, Census Department Head Manik Jadhav, and Coordination Officer Subhash Parte.

The training was led by Master Trainers Ajay Thakur, Assistant Director of Census, and Prof. Ajit Bhoir, who provided comprehensive, step-by-step guidance on the digital census process.

The focus of the training was on equipping field trainers with technical expertise to ensure accurate dissemination of information to enumerators and supervisors across the municipal jurisdiction.

Digital tools to replace traditional methods

Special emphasis was laid on the first phase of Census 2027, which includes house listing and housing census. Unlike previous exercises, enumerators will use the CMMS portal and the HLBC mobile application instead of traditional paper forms. The training also covered legal provisions, data collection protocols, and hands-on technical usage of digital tools.

These 28 trained field trainers will further train approximately 1,650 enumerators and supervisors between April 27 and May 8, 2026, across five census charges under BNMC.

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Self-enumeration option introduced for citizens

Notably, the upcoming census introduces a “self-enumeration” facility for citizens. Residents can log in to the official government portal between May 1 and May 15, 2026, to submit their details independently. The field-level house listing phase will be conducted from May 16 to June 14, 2026.

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