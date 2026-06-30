Bhiwandi: Huge Tree Uprooted During Rain Crushes Parked WagonR Near Varala Lake; Major Mishap Averted

A huge uprooted tree crushed a parked WagonR near Varala Lake in Bhiwandi after strong winds and rain | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 30: A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Bhiwandi late on Monday night after a massive, decades-old tree was uprooted during light rain accompanied by strong winds and came crashing down on a parked Maruti Suzuki WagonR near Varala Lake on Manasarovar Road. The impact completely wrecked the vehicle, but fortunately no one was inside at the time of the incident.

Tree Collapse Triggers Panic

According to local residents, the car owner had parked the WagonR along the roadside and returned home shortly before the tree collapsed. The timely absence of the driver prevented what could have turned into a fatal accident.

Eyewitnesses said gusty winds and rainfall had weakened the tree's roots before it suddenly gave way with a loud crash, triggering panic among nearby residents. Several locals rushed to the spot and immediately alerted the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade and emergency services.

Responding promptly, personnel from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade reached the location and launched a clearance operation. Equipped with cutting tools, the team removed the fallen tree and its large branches while implementing necessary safety measures to prevent further risk. Traffic on the stretch remained partially disrupted for a brief period before normal movement was restored.

Residents Seek Preventive Action

Although the incident resulted in extensive damage to the WagonR, no injuries or loss of life were reported. The swift response of the emergency services ensured that the road was cleared quickly and the area was made safe for commuters.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over the condition of ageing trees across the city, particularly during the monsoon season. Residents have urged the civic administration to conduct an immediate survey of old, weak and dangerously leaning trees and undertake timely pruning or removal wherever required.

Also Watch:

Citizens warned that unchecked hazardous trees could lead to serious accidents during periods of heavy rain and strong winds. They stressed that proactive preventive measures by the municipal authorities would help safeguard lives and property and reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/