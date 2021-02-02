Bhiwandi godown collapse: One more death reported, worker undergoing treatment succumbs to lethal injury

Thane: One more died in a godown collapse incident in Bhiwandi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, several other injured victims are undergoing medical treatment.

The death toll has risen to two, while five have been reported injured. An FIR has been registered against the four at the Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi. Further investigation is on.

"The total death toll has risen to two in a godown collapse incident which occurred on February 1 at the Harihar compound in Dapola village of Bhiwandi. Hrithik Suresh Patil is the name of the worker (second death) who died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Tuesday," said an official.

The incident was reported at around 10:30 AM on Monday. The whole slab of the first floor of the godown of Shadowfax Private limited, which provides online goods delivery, collapsed. The incident led to the trapping of a total of seven workers who were present at the ground floor of the structure. All were rescued safely, however the security guard succumbed to major injuries.

"The incident led to one death and six injured on Monday. However, on Tuesday morning hours, Patil, who have received multiple major injuries, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Hence, there are a total of two deaths and five injured in this incident," added the official.

Among the seven trapped in the debris, the security guard, Saurabh Tripathi, was declared dead soon after being extracted by the rescue officials on Monday. Meanwhile, Hrithik Patil, who received major injuries, took his last breath at the hospital.

All the victims are undergoing treatment at the IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi.

"On the day of the incident, around 50-55 workers were present in the godown. Following the incident, Tripathi (guard) helped most of the workers get out of the debris. However, he himself stuck under the piles with six others," said an official from the Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi.

Sunil Kumra, Kalpana Patil, Roshan Pagi, Akshay Keni and Shailesh Tare are the names of other injured victims. The godown, consisting ground plus first floors, was owned by Nilesh Patil and was given on a tenant-basis to Sanjay Rathod. The structure of the godown was 15 years old, informed the official.

Following the incident, an FIR has been registered against four persons, which includes the three owners of the godown and one person who had built the structure. The case was filed at the Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi. Further investigation is underway.