Bhiwandi Gayatri Parivar Organises Tree Plantation Drive Near Railway Station To Promote Environmental Conservation |

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi branch of the Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar organised a tree plantation drive at the Bhiwandi Road railway station area as part of an environmental conservation campaign being held during the birth centenary year of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma.

Campaign Aims To Increase Green Cover In City

The initiative was aimed at promoting environmental protection, increasing green cover and creating awareness about the importance of conserving nature.

Several shade-giving and medicinal saplings, including Peepal, Bel and Gular, were planted in the outer area of the railway station. The plantation drive witnessed the participation of Gayatri Parivar volunteers, railway officials and personnel from the railway police administration.

Officials And Volunteers Join Plantation Activity

A key feature of the programme was the active participation of officials and volunteers, who personally planted saplings and pledged to contribute towards environmental conservation.

Mayor Narayan Chaudhary, Bhiwandi Road Station Master S. K. Chaubey, Railway Police Assistant Sub-Inspector H. K. Yadav, and ASI Anoop Singh Chhayal were present on the occasion.

Saplings Tied With Raksha Sutras After Plantation

Among those who participated were Gayatri Parivar Sub-Zone Coordinator Upendra Joshi, Co-Coordinator Neeraj Gupta, District Coordinator Dinkar Singh, Manager P. D. Yadav, along with Vipul Khandelwal, Chirag Malde and Sunita Nayak. A large number of women, men and young volunteers also took part in the initiative.

After the plantation drive, participants tied raksha sutras around the newly planted saplings and collectively pledged to protect and nurture them until they grow into fully developed trees.

Addressing the gathering, speakers emphasised that merely planting saplings was not enough and that their regular care and protection until maturity was equally important.

They said that increasing tree cover and spreading awareness about environmental conservation were essential for ensuring a clean and balanced environment.

The programme concluded with a collective resolve to contribute towards creating a greener, cleaner and safer environment for future generations. The organisers appreciated the significant contribution of the Gayatri Parivar’s youth and women volunteers in making the plantation drive a success.

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