Bhiwandi Fire: Warehouse Goes Down In Massive Flames, Video Emerges

The fire at the warehouse in Bhiwandi on October 5, 2024. | FPJ web team

A massive fire gutted a warehouse in Bhiwandi in early hours of Saturday (October 5). Local reports said that warehouse is located near Bhiwandi bypass and is owned by V-Logis, a logistics company. Videos of the warehouse on fire were widely shared on social media platforms by motorists passing by the site. There was no immediate report of any death or injury. The warehouse is reportedly on Mumbai-Nashik road.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Bhiwandi, the city in Thane district is a major commercial hub with many factories and warehouses. The city is primarily known as a handloom hub but has other manufacturing units as well.

