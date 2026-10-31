Bhiwandi: FDA Seizes Expired, Spoiled Food Products Worth ₹28,504 From Avenue Supermarts Warehouse; Case Registered Against 5 Individuals | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has uncovered a stock of expired, spoiled and packaging-damaged food products at an Avenue Supermarts Ltd distribution centre and warehouse near Mankoli Naka in Bhiwandi. The department seized food products worth ₹28,504 and a criminal case was registered against five individuals and a company at Narpoli police station for alleged violations of food safety regulations and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

FDA Official Files Complaint Over Alleged Food Safety Violations

According to the police, the alleged offences relate to the company's warehouses at Mankoli Naka and Anjurgaon between 3.30 pm on October 28 and 6.30 am on October 29, 2026. Kokan Division FDA Joint Commissioner Kasturi Chiplunkar lodged the complaint, alleging that the premises contained food products that had crossed their expiry dates, had deteriorated in quality, were unfit for sale or had been damaged due to defective packaging.

The seized stock included Saffola Active Oil, Saffola Gold Blend Oil, Gemini Sunflower Oil, Fortune Sunflower Oil and Sunny Soyafit Soybean Oil, among other food products.

FDA Alleges Attempt To Move Expired Food Products Into Market

The complaint alleges that the individuals concerned facilitated the movement of such products into the market through collusion, raising concerns that expired and damaged food items could re-enter the supply chain and pose a potential risk to public health.

The FDA also alleged that mandatory procedures for disposing of expired food products were not followed. These included videography and photography in the presence of witnesses, as prescribed under government guidelines issued on November 3, 2025. The complaint further accuses the individuals of allegedly misleading consumers for financial gain and defrauding the government.

Those named in the case include Vidyadhar Shintre, distribution centre manager, Arun Goilkar, area manager, Ramchandra Raul, a designated representative of the companies, K.N.P. Araysees Green Energy Private Limited, based in Haryana, and Alvin Elias Machado, a whole-time director.

Narpoli police have registered a case under Sections 318(4), 275 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 59(1) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

No arrests have been made so far. Further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Mahendra Patil.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/