Bhiwandi FDA Seizes 10.5 Tonnes Of Expired Food Worth Over ₹50 Lakh; 4 Booked In Alleged Resale Racket

FDA officials inspect seized expired food products during raids targeting an alleged resale racket in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 27: In one of the biggest crackdowns on expired food products in recent months, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its statewide drive against adulterated and expired food items, exposing an alleged network involved in recycling and illegally reselling expired products.

In two major operations in Bhiwandi, officials seized over 10.5 tonnes of expired food products, including nearly 9 tonnes of expired wheat flour and 1.5 tonnes of expired packaged food, with the total value of the seized stock estimated at more than Rs 50 lakh.

Four persons have been booked as investigations continue into what authorities suspect is a larger supply chain operating across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The action forms part of the statewide enforcement campaign launched under the leadership of Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Munde against the manufacture, transportation and sale of adulterated and expired food products.

Truck Carrying Expired Flour Intercepted

In the first operation, Assistant Commissioner Santosh Sirosiya and Food Safety Officers received specific intelligence that a truck carrying a large consignment of expired wheat flour was being transported from Bhiwandi to a trader in Bhuj, Gujarat, for illegal resale.

Acting on the tip-off, the FDA team, along with officers from Nizampur Police Station led by Senior Police Inspector Vishwas Dagle, intercepted truck GJ-39-TA-6827.

During the inspection, officials recovered nearly 9 tonnes of expired wheat flour packed under different brand names, including several torn and damaged packets allegedly meant for re-entry into the market.

The seized flour stock has been valued at approximately Rs 5.18 lakh.

Based on the complaint filed by the Food Safety Department, police registered a case against Farooq Khalifa (26), a resident of Bhuj, Gujarat, who was driving the truck, and alleged middleman Farhan Muqeem Ansari (31), a resident of Diwan Shah Dargah, Bhiwandi.

Amazon-Linked Warehouse Raided

In a separate operation, the FDA uncovered another alleged racket involving expired packaged food items linked to an Amazon retail warehouse in Saravali village.

The raid was conducted by a team led by FDA Officer Arvind Kodlikar following heightened surveillance after the recent food poisoning incident in Bhiwandi, where more than 120 people reportedly fell ill after consuming food from a shawarma outlet. The incident prompted the department to intensify inspections of warehouses and food distribution centres across the city.

During the inspection of the Amazon-linked warehouse, officials seized approximately 1.5 tonnes of expired food products. Preliminary investigations revealed that the expired stock had allegedly been assigned for destruction to RK Traders. However, investigators found that the firm was not registered for such disposal work.

The probe further revealed that fake destruction certificates were allegedly being generated, while the expired food products were instead being diverted back into the market for resale.

Following the findings, the FDA lodged a complaint at Kongaon Police Station against Rehman K of RK Traders and Someshwar Konnur, an officer associated with Amazon's western zone operations.

Probe Into Wider Network

According to FDA officials, raids conducted over the past two days at eight warehouses across Bhiwandi have resulted in the seizure of expired food products collectively valued at nearly Rs 45 lakh, indicating the possible existence of a wider network involved in the illegal circulation of expired food items.

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Officials said further investigations are underway to identify other individuals, transporters and businesses linked to the racket. The FDA has also indicated that similar enforcement drives will continue across the state as part of its campaign to eliminate the sale of adulterated, substandard and expired food products and to safeguard public health.

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