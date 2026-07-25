Bhiwandi Cyber Fraud: FIR Registered After 8 Suspicious Bank Accounts Linked To Single Address Surface

Bhiwandi Police are probing eight suspicious bank accounts allegedly used to route money from cyber fraud victims across India | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhiwandi, July 25, 2026: In a major breakthrough against organised cybercrime, the Bhiwandi City Police have registered an FIR after uncovering a network of suspicious bank accounts allegedly used to receive money siphoned from cyber fraud victims across the country.

Investigators found that at least eight Bank of Maharashtra accounts, all linked to a single address in Prabhu Ali Mandai, were used to route funds obtained through online investment scams and digital trading frauds. The case is being investigated to trace the real beneficiaries and identify the larger cybercrime syndicate involved.

The Bhiwandi City Police have launched an investigation into an alleged cyber fraud racket after an analysis of complaints received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) revealed suspicious financial transactions routed through multiple bank accounts linked to a single address in Prabhu Ali Mandai.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified account holders and their associates under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Suspicious Transactions Traced

According to the FIR, cybercriminals have been operating in an organised manner for the past several years by luring unsuspecting people with promises of high returns through share market investments, digital trading platforms, and other fake online investment schemes.

Victims were persuaded to transfer money into bank accounts controlled by the fraudsters. The funds were subsequently withdrawn through cheques, ATMs, or transferred to multiple accounts in an apparent attempt to conceal the money trail and make it difficult for investigators to identify the actual beneficiaries.

During the investigation, police found that eight separate bank accounts linked to House No. 193, Prabhu Ali Mandai, Bhiwandi, had received funds from victims in different cyber fraud cases. All the accounts were maintained at the Bank of Maharashtra branch with the same IFSC code.

The suspicious transactions identified include deposits of Rs 20,000, Rs 2 lakh, Rs 39,500, Rs 15,000, Rs 9,500, Rs 3,850, Rs 2,000, and Rs 48,000, each corresponding to complaints registered by victims from different parts of the country. Investigators suspect these accounts functioned as "mule accounts" used exclusively for receiving and routing the proceeds of cyber fraud.

Investigation Expands

Police officials said the accounts came under scrutiny after cyber fraud complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) were analysed.

The financial trail prepared through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) indicated that these bank accounts had repeatedly received disputed funds from victims of online financial fraud.

The investigation further revealed that complaints against these accounts have been registered from different states across India since January 1, 2025, indicating that they were part of an organised cybercrime network rather than isolated incidents.

At present, the identities of the actual operators of these accounts remain unknown. Based on the findings, the Bhiwandi City Police have registered an FIR against unidentified account holders and their associates under Sections 112(2), 318(4), 319(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which deals with cheating by personation using computer resources.

Police Probe Continues

The investigation has been entrusted to Police Inspector Sandip Suryakant Raskar, who is expected to examine the source of funds, the identity of the actual beneficiaries, and whether forged or fabricated documents were used to open these bank accounts.

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Police believe that, as the investigation progresses, more mule accounts, intermediaries involved in opening fake bank accounts, and members of the larger cyber fraud network could be identified.

Officials are also examining financial transactions linked to these accounts to establish the complete money trail and expose the organised syndicate behind the nationwide cyber fraud operation.

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