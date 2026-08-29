Bhiwandi Cyber Fraud: 57-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹3.36 Lakh In Online Bank Scam; Shantinagar Police Launch Probe

A 57-year-old Bhiwandi resident allegedly lost ₹3.36 lakh through multiple unauthorised online transactions from his bank account | AI Generated Representational Imag

Bhiwandi, August 29, 2026: A 57-year-old Bhiwandi resident allegedly lost Rs 3.36 lakh in an online banking fraud after multiple unauthorised transactions were carried out from his Bank of Baroda account.

The Shantinagar police have registered a case against an unidentified accused and launched an investigation to trace those behind the cyber fraud.

According to the police, the complainant, Sanjay Jain (57), a resident of Ashok Nagar, discovered that a total of Rs 3,36,272 had allegedly been debited from his bank account through multiple online transactions.

The incident reportedly took place on the night of May 25, 2026, at around 11 pm, when Jain was at his residence. He allegedly began receiving alerts on his mobile phone regarding money being debited from his Bank of Baroda account.

Unauthorised Transactions Detected

Initially taken by surprise, Jain checked the messages and transaction details and found that several online transactions had been carried out, resulting in the alleged withdrawal of Rs 3.36 lakh from his account. The transactions were allegedly conducted without his authorisation.

Following the discovery, Jain approached the police and lodged a complaint against an unidentified person. Acting on the complaint, the Shantinagar police registered an FIR on August 28, 2026.

Police Trace Transaction Trail

The case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, which deals with cheating by personation using computer resources.

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Police are now examining the transaction trail to determine how the money was transferred or withdrawn. Investigators are also attempting to identify the bank accounts, digital platforms or other channels used in the alleged fraud.

The police are working to trace the unidentified accused and ascertain whether an organised cybercrime network was involved. Further investigation is underway.

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