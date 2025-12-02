Bhiwandi Crime: Woman Given Triple Talaq For Not Bringing Bullet Motorcycle As Dowry; Case Registered Against Husband And In-Laws

Bhiwandi woman alleges triple talaq and dowry harassment after refusal to provide Bullet motorcycle | Image for representation

Bhiwandi, Dec 02: Despite the Union Government banning instant triple talaq through the 2019 legislation, a shocking case has emerged where a man allegedly gave his wife triple talaq simply because she failed to bring a Bullet motorcycle as dowry.

The Bhiwandi-based woman has filed a complaint, following which the Bhiwandi Bhoiwwada Police Station has registered a case against the husband and his family members under charges of dowry harassment, triple talaq and provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

Incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, case registered in Thane

Interestingly, the triple talaq incident took place in a village in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, where the woman’s in-laws reside.

Those booked include the husband Rashid, mother-in-law Shabnam Ahmed, father-in-law Mohammed Ahmed, and sisters-in-law Arfa Ahmed and Layba.

According to police, the 25-year-old survivor lives in Roshan Baug’s Bubere Compound in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. She was married to Rashid of Village Nanhai, district Sultanpur, UP, just a few months ago in a large ceremony.

Demand for Bullet motorcycle triggered harassment

After marriage, the woman travelled to her husband’s residence in Sultanpur to celebrate the wedding. However, soon after her arrival, the in-laws allegedly began pressuring her and her family for not giving a Bullet motorcycle as dowry.

Between October 19 and November 2025, the woman was allegedly subjected to harassment, assault and sustained mental and physical abuse. She told police that her husband not only assaulted her but also pronounced triple talaq, despite the law banning the practice. The in-laws allegedly misused the gold ornaments given during the marriage.

Case registered under multiple sections

On November 29, the survivor lodged her complaint at Bhoiwwada Police Station. Senior Police Inspector Ashok Ratnaparkhi said cases have been registered under Sections 85, 316(2), 352, 351(2), 115(2) and 3(5) of the BNS along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. The investigation is currently being handled by PSI Ramdas Kolthe.

Previous cases in Bhiwandi: Triple talaq sent on WhatsApp in three languages

This is not the first such case in Bhiwandi. Earlier, a man was booked by Shantinagar Police after pronouncing triple talaq to his wife over WhatsApp, typing the divorce message in Urdu, Arabic and English.

Since the enforcement of the triple talaq law, Bhiwandi alone has reported over 35 cases, reflecting that the illegal practice continues despite the legal ban.

