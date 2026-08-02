Bhiwandi Collapse Fallout: Mayor Orders Immediate Evacuation Of 238 Highly Dangerous Buildings, Announces Citywide Safety Measures | File Pic

Bhiwandi: In the aftermath of the deadly Kohinoor Apartment collapse in Bhiwandi, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has initiated a series of stringent measures to prevent similar incidents.

At a high-level disaster management review meeting chaired by Mayor Narayan Choudhary, officials were directed to immediately evacuate dangerous buildings, disconnect utility services and strengthen the city's emergency response mechanism.

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During the meeting, civic officials informed the Mayor that the city has 238 buildings classified as C-1 (extremely dangerous) and 836 buildings under the C-2A category, both requiring urgent intervention.

The Mayor instructed officials to ensure the immediate evacuation of these buildings and disconnect their electricity and water supply to prevent further risk to occupants.

He also directed that copies of the structural inspection panchnama be provided to building owners and occupants while issuing evacuation notices. Families displaced due to evacuation will be provided temporary accommodation and food in municipal buildings for five to six days, officials said.

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