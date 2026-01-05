Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: FIR Warning For Absentee Poll Staff As BNCMC Holds Second Election Training

BNCMC issue FIR warning to absentee staff as the second round of mandatory election training begins | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Jan 05: With the Bhiwandi–Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections entering a crucial phase, the civic administration has taken a tough stand against employees skipping mandatory election duties.

Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Anmol Sagar has warned that any staff member absent from the second round of election training will face criminal action, including the registration of an FIR at the local police station.

Second phase of mandatory training scheduled

The second phase of mandatory election training for all officers and employees deputed for poll duty is scheduled for January 6 and 7. Emphasising its importance, Commissioner Sagar said the training is critical for ensuring a smooth, transparent and error-free election process.

Commissioner warns of legal action for absentees

“All officers and employees assigned election duty must attend this training without fail. Any absence will be viewed as a serious violation of duty and will invite strict legal action,” he warned.

Service records to reflect non-compliance

In a stern directive, the Election Officer said that employees who remain absent will not only face police action but their non-compliance will also be officially recorded in their service books, affecting their future service records. Instructions have already been issued to respective departments to make formal entries against defaulters.

286 staff skipped first round of training

The tough warning comes after a worrying response to the first round of training, in which 286 employees failed to attend. According to municipal sources, notices have already been issued to all those who were absent in the first phase.

Focus on practical election procedures

Officials said the second training is extremely crucial as it covers practical procedures related to polling, counting, electronic voting systems, and legal responsibilities of election staff.

Administration sends clear message ahead of polling

“The administration will not tolerate any negligence in election duty. The second training is compulsory, and every employee has already been informed in advance,” a senior official said.

With polling day approaching, the BNCMC administration is leaving nothing to chance, sending out a clear message that dereliction of election duty will have serious consequences.

