Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders FIR, Strict Action Against Those Responsible |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the deadly Bhiwandi building collapse and directed authorities to immediately register an FIR against those responsible while ensuring strict legal action.

The directions came after a portion of the four-storey Kohinoor Apartment in Gangaramwadi, Balaji Nagar, Bhiwandi, collapsed late on Thursday night, killing nine people. Rescue operations are still underway amid fears that two to three persons may remain trapped under the debris.

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Taking to X, Fadnavis expressed grief over the tragedy and paid tribute to those who lost their lives. "The loss of lives in the Bhiwandi building collapse is extremely unfortunate. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the deceased and share the grief of their families. I have directed the Municipal Commissioner to immediately register a case against those responsible and ensure strict action. The injured are undergoing treatment, and I pray for their speedy recovery," the Chief Minister said.

According to officials, the building had earlier been declared dangerous by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, which had issued notices regarding its condition. Preliminary information suggests that repair work on the building's pillars was underway when the structure suddenly collapsed at around 11:30 pm.

Rescue operations initially faced challenges as the narrow approach road prevented heavy machinery from reaching the site. NDRF and TDRF teams later arrived, and an old chawl near the collapsed structure was demolished using JCB machines to create access for rescue personnel.

Residents said several families managed to escape moments before the collapse. Arvind Gupta and his wife rushed out of the building, while their daughter Komal was briefly trapped under the debris before rescuing herself. She alleged that pillar repair work was in progress when the incident occurred.

Local youths also played a crucial role in the immediate rescue efforts, helping several residents escape and pulling two trapped persons out of the rubble before disaster response teams reached the site.

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Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also expressed condolences over the tragedy and said the state government was ensuring all possible assistance to the affected families. She added that NDRF teams, firefighters, police and local authorities were continuing rescue operations on a war footing to locate and rescue those still trapped.

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