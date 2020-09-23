Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death toll rises to 40, two still missing

Despite the heavy rain, the rescue operation in Bhiwandi continues on the third consecutive day. So far, the death toll has rise to 40 and total 25 are injured. As per an official, two persons, including a 2-year-old baby, are still missing.

Rescue operation is underway.

"The rescue operation carried out by both NDRF and TDRF team to rescue the trapped victims under debris has rescued almost all victims. However, two victims including a minor are still missing. Muser Shabbir Qureshi, 2 and Murtaja Khan, 35 are missing. The search operation is still on to find the victims," said a Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) official.

"Due to continuous rainfall since afternoon hours, it's causing difficulty for rescue team to carry out the operation smoothly. However, the search is on to find the remaining two victims. The rescue operation may conclude today," the official added.