Bhiwandi Accident: 25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Truck Collision Near ST Bus Stand; Auto Parking Under Scrutiny

Fatal Crash At Naigaon Junction Sparks Fresh Demands For Action Against Roadside Auto-Rickshaw Parking In Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 2, 2026: A 25-year-old man was killed in a road accident near the Maharashtra State Transport (ST) bus stand in Bhiwandi after his motorcycle came under a truck at the turn leading towards Naigaon.

The fatal crash has brought traffic management at the busy junction under scrutiny, with local residents raising concerns over auto-rickshaws parked along the road and allegedly restricting the movement of vehicles.

The deceased, identified as Hrithikesh Patil, a resident of Dunge village in Kharbav, was travelling on a Burgman motorcycle when the accident occurred.

According to preliminary accounts, he was riding with two other people and attempted to manoeuvre the motorcycle through the narrow gap between a truck and an auto-rickshaw near the ST bus stand. During the manoeuvre, the motorcycle came into contact with the truck, leaving Patil critically injured.

Shantinagar police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and took Patil to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Sub-District Hospital.

However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash to establish the exact cause of the accident.

Auto-Rickshaw Parking Raises Safety Concerns

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, who have pointed to the congestion caused by auto-rickshaws parked along the road near the junction.

According to residents and eyewitnesses, a large number of rickshaws remain parked near the turn, leaving limited space for other vehicles to pass through.

They fear that such congestion could increase the risk of accidents, particularly at a busy intersection used by commuters and public transport vehicles.

Residents have questioned how roadside parking is being allowed in front of the ST bus stand, where passenger movement and vehicular traffic remain heavy throughout the day.

They have also sought clarity on whether a designated parking area exists for auto-rickshaws and which department is responsible for preventing public roads from being used as unauthorised parking spaces.

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Residents Demand Stricter Traffic Enforcement

The fatal accident has renewed calls for stricter traffic enforcement and better regulation of roadside parking in the area. Residents have urged the traffic police and civic authorities to inspect the junction, take action against vehicles parked in violation of traffic rules and introduce measures to ensure smoother traffic movement.

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