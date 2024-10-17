Bhima Koregaon Violence Case: Former Delhi University Professor Hany Babu Moves Bombay HC For Bail In Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links

Hany Babu seeks bail in the Bombay HC for the Bhima Koregaon violence case | File Photo

Mumbai: Former Delhi University professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has approached the Bombay High Court again seeking bail in the Bhima Koregaon violence case of 2018.

When the plea was listed for hearing before a bench headed by Justice Bharati Dangre, on Wednesday, it was informed that another HC bench had decided bail pleas of co-accused. The bench then directed the HC registry to take appropriate steps to list the matter before the same bench.

Earlier this year, a bench headed by Justice Ajey Gadkari had denied default bail to others accused — Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale and Shoma Sen.

Babu was arrested on July 28, 2020, on charges of being a member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and being involved in an alleged conspiracy to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is currently lodged at Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai.

In February 2022, a trial court rejected the bail petitions of Babu and three others. In September 2022, the HC too rejected his bail plea.

Babu had approached the Supreme Court against this order, and later withdrew the same citing a change in circumstances. He indicated that he would move a fresh bail plea before the Hc.