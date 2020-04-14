Bhima Koregaon case: Anand Teltumbde surrenders before NIA; produced in court

Mumbai: Dalit intellectual, writer and academic Anand Teltumbde, accused in the Elgar Parishad – Bhima Koregaon case on Tuesday surrendered before the National Investigation Agency’s office in the city as the apex court deadline for him to surrender ended.

He was arrested and then produced before the sessions court, which remanded him in the agency’s custody till April 18. The remand plea by the NIA sought permission to handcuff Teltumbde.

It stated, “Permission may please be granted to use handcuff to avoid physical contact with the accused amidst COVID-19 pandemic and spread of Novel Coronavirus.” This pleading was however not pressed for by the agency in court. No order is said to be passed on it either.

Producing the professor before court, the NIA special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty sought his custody for ten days. The agency’s plea stated that his custody was required for interrogation since his call data showed that he was present at the place of offence at the relevant period and was in contact with the arrested accused.