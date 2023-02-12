Mira Bhayandar: Mumbai-Uttan water taxi service set to be operational within 8 months

Plans for developing a passenger water transport system from Mumbai to Uttan and other facilities like harbour cruise in Bhayandar are finally taking shape. This was revealed by legislator Geeta Jain after a meeting with chief executive officer (CEO) of the Maharashtra Maritime Board-Mr. Amit Saini on Friday.

Jain was accompanied by city engineer Deepak Khambit and other senior officials in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Water taxi service in 8 months

“Considering the growing population of the twin-cities and the increasing traffic congestion due to vehicles on roads, as well as the increase in pollution, waterways can be an important mode of transport. The CEO patiently heard us and gave directions to his subordinates to speed-up the water taxi project which has been mooted between Bhayandar and the Bandra sea link,” Jain said, adding that the waterway is expected to become operational within eight months.

Jain, who has been following up on the issue for the past several months, also reiterated her demand of providing necessary infrastructure to tap the potential of the coastal areas in Uttan in developing it as a water tourism spot by launching water sports activities and enhancing amenities.

According to Jain, the maritime board has assured consideration of this demand and will give needed permissions for sporting activities.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)