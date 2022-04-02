Bhayandar: Safety of private bungalows under scanner in Uttan after child dies falling into pool

The tragic death of a six-year-old girl due to drowning on the eve of Gudi-Padwa has put the focus back on the lack of safety measures being followed at private parties in picnic bungalows which have mushroomed in the coastal belt of Uttan near Bhayandar.

The deceased identified as Geetika (6) and her family were part of a group from Dahisar who had booked a private bungalow in the Chowk village area of Uttan to spend the weekend.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Friday morning. While their parents and other group members were having breakfast on the first floor, Geetika and her twin brother went down to play near the swimming pool. However, Geetika lost balance and accidentally slipped into the pool.

Hearing the cries of the boy, the parents and other group members rushed down to save Geetika. She was pulled out of the water and rushed to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead before arrival.

The incident has yet again exposed the lack of safety measures and illegalities at private bungalows in the Gorai-Uttan belt which are brazenly rented out to revellers sans any permission from authorities.

There have been instances when prostitution rackets have been busted at some of these bungalows. However, action eludes the owner of the bungalow.

Meanwhile, the body was sent for an autopsy and an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at the Uttan coastal police station.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 04:23 PM IST