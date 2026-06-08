 Bhayandar: MNS Seeks Police Verification Of Migrants Sleeping At Anand Dighe Ground Amid Security Concerns
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Bhayandar: MNS Seeks Police Verification Of Migrants Sleeping At Anand Dighe Ground Amid Security Concerns

Bhayandar MNS leaders inspected Anand Dighe Ground after finding migrant workers sleeping there at night. The workers, residents of nearby Indira Nagar, said they slept outdoors due to extreme heat inside their tin-roof homes. Despite this, MNS said it would write to police seeking background verification to ensure no criminal or anti-social elements are among them.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, June 08, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
Bhayandar: MNS Seeks Police Verification Of Migrants Sleeping At Anand Dighe Ground Amid Security Concerns
Bhayandar: MNS Seeks Police Verification Of Migrants Sleeping At Anand Dighe Ground Amid Security Concerns | file pic

Bhayandar: Office-bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) conducted an inspection of migrant workers sleeping at the late Anand Dighe Ground in Bhayandar East.

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MNS City President Sandeep Rane, along with other party leaders, visited the sports ground to interact with the individuals resting there.

Residents of Indira Nagar During the interaction, the party officials found out that all the migrants belonged to the nearby Indira Nagar locality.

The citizens explained that they came to sleep in the open ground at night due to the unbearable heat inside their tin-roof houses in Indira Nagar.

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Letter to Police for Verification Despite the explanation, MNS City President Sandeep Rane stated that the party will submit an official letter to the local police department.

The party intends to request a thorough background verification of everyone sleeping on the ground to ensure no individuals with criminal backgrounds or anti-social elements are hiding among them.

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