Bhayandar girl studying in Ukraine faces currency issues after reaching Poland

Mumbai: After hours of travelling, a 21-year-old girl from Bhayandar crossed the Ukraine border to reach Poland, but she had to face currency issues. Karina Chandrakant Patil, a fourth-year MBBS student claims they had spent 15 hours without food due to currency issues.

Karina has been in touch with the family and sending voice messages to them about her safety and whereabouts. Her father is a teacher with a school and mother a housewife staying along with her younger brother in Bhayandar.

Alka Patil, her mother, said her daughter was staying in Odessa city. "As soon as they got the news about the attacks from the Russian countries. They decided to move and went to live in a city in Ukraine eight days before as it was safe then. Three days before the attack started at the city too. So they then decided to reach the border to cross the country and reach Poland," she added.

The parents who are afraid for their daughter claim there are network issues as she is travelling. They are just receiving voice messages and listening to their daughter. "After a lot of struggle and paying extra to travellers they reached Poland on Saturday morning. At 3 am on Saturday we received a voice message from Karina about reaching Poland. Now in the evening she messaged saying they were hungry the whole day. As even after having currency from Ukraine they are not able to buy food. As they needed Poland currency. With help from locals they arranged some currency and were able to eat," added her mother.

"Now when they are in a new place they need a SIM card for communication. How would the authorities know about their whereabouts? Instead of staying in an unknown country. We seek help from the Indian embassy to communicate and bring back our daughter safely to India with her parents. As it the only safe place for a girl," added Alka Patil, who is going through sleepless nights as her daughter had shifted three places within a week.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:04 PM IST