Bharat Taxi & MRRKS Hold Joint Mumbai Strategy Meet To Address App-Based Driver Concerns Across Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at strengthening coordination among transport unions, Bharat Taxi and the MRRKS App-Based Transport Unit held a joint strategy meeting in Mumbai on Sunday to discuss the growing concerns of app-based drivers and the future of the mobility sector.

Focus on driver welfare, fair earnings & social security

The meeting was organised at Rashtriya Mill Mazdoor Sangh in Parel and saw participation from representatives of taxi, auto-rickshaw and app-based transport unions from across Maharashtra. Discussions mainly focused on driver welfare, fair earnings, social security, rising operational challenges and the need for collective action to safeguard the interests of drivers working in the app-based transport industry.

Bharat Taxi, operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL), highlighted its cooperative-based ride-hailing model launched earlier this year under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002. The platform works on the principle of “Sarathi Hi Malik” (Driver is Owner), promoting low or zero commission, transparent pricing and better social protection for drivers. According to STCL, around 3.76 lakh drivers had registered with the platform by March 2026.

IFAT backs initiative for driver dignity & rights

Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) also extended support to the initiative. IFAT National General Secretary Shaik Salauddin stressed the importance of unity among transport unions and said cooperative models could help protect the dignity and rights of app-based drivers across the country.

Representatives from several organisations, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (Vahatuk Sena), Mumbai Taxi Men Union, Maharashtra App-Based Chalak Malak Sena, Maharashtra Riksha Chalak Malak Sanghatna and unions from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar attended the meeting.

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