Bhandara hospital fire: Panel to submit report today

The panel probing the death of ten newborns in a fire at the Bhandara district hospital in Maharashtra on January 9 is expected to submit its report to the government on Thursday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Ten newborn babies, admitted in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the hospital had died while seven others were rescued.

The report to be submitted by Nagpur divisional commissioner Sanjeev Kumaris expected to mention the likely cause of the fire and fix responsibility.

The Maharashtra government on January 9 announced the formation of a six-member team headed by the director of the health department to probe the incident.

The Nagpur divisional commissioner led the investigation.

An official had said that the probe team will also review the fire safety measures and other technical factors besides giving suggestions to prevent recurrence of such incidents in any hospital in the state.