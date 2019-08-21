BEST union continues to keep management on toes

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) workers' union on Tuesday has postponed their indefinite bus strike from Wednesday midnight to August 24.

The strike has been called to press their demands, which include merging of the BEST undertaking budget C with that of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's budget A, to finalise the wage agreements implemented on April 2016, pay ex-gratia to the employees for 2017-18 as it was paid to the employees of BMC, redressal of grievances regarding staff quarters and immediate employment on compassionate grounds.

A senior BEST leader had informed, on August 23, there will be a mass voting among the BEST workers at the depots across the city. Depending on the outcome, a final call will be taken.

Meanwhile, the BMC personnel department on Tuesday warned BEST employees, threatening action against employees those who would participate in the proposed strike.

The management said, these employees will be held responsible for not attending duty and will be liable for stern disciplinary action. The BEST buses cater to more than 30 lakh commuters daily.