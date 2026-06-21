BEST Strike Disrupts Mumbai Commuters: Students, Office-Goers, and Residents Share Their Daily Ordeal | Pics | Salman Ansari

The BEST bus strike has disrupted daily life across Mumbai, forcing commuters—including students and office-goers—to rely on costlier and less convenient transport options. Many have reported higher travel expenses, longer journey times and overcrowding in trains, highlighting how heavily the city depends on BEST services for affordable and reliable commuting.

1. I travel daily from Kurla to my office using BEST buses because it is the most affordable option. Due to the strike, I had to take a auto, which increased both my travel cost. The trains were also more crowded than usual. Many office goer like me depend on buses every day, and the strike has made commuting extremely difficult

Isha Kumari, Kurla

2. I am preparing for NEET exams and usually travel to a public library by BEST bus every day. On the first day of the strike, I waited nearly 40 minutes at the bus stop before realizing no buses were operating. I eventually had to cancel my visit and study from home. For students who rely on libraries and affordable public transport, the strike has disrupted their daily routine and preparation schedule.

Aaditya Yadav, Borivali

3. I work in Andheri and usually use a BEST bus from station for my daily commute. Because of the strike, I had to depend on auto-rickshaws and app-based taxis, which were charging significantly higher fares due to increased demand. It took me almost twice the usual time to reach office. Public transport disruptions directly affect thousands of employees working in major business districts like BKC.

Rishabh Shukla, Andheri

4. I travel from Ghatkopar to Powai for college and rely on BEST buses for the last-mile connection. With buses off the roads, I had to spend extra money on shared cabs and walk a considerable distance to reach my office. The roads were congested and travel was exhausting. Many office-goers faced similar challenges, highlighting how important BEST services are for daily commuters across Mumbai."

Aditya Dubey, student

5. Due to the BEST bus strike, students especially female students traveling from distant areas are facing immense difficulties. Many students' education is being adversely affected due to the expensive fares of autos and cabs, coupled with a lack of alternative transportation modes. Keeping the future of the students in mind, the strike should be called off at the earliest.

-Naaz khan-Principal-Blossom English School

6. After the local train network, BEST is Mumbai’s second lifeline. In densely populated areas like Madanpura and Nagpada, thousands of residents depend on routes such as 63,

68 and 165 for their daily commute. Metro services do not reach every location, while auto-rickshaws and taxis are often too expensive for regular travel. The ongoing strike has severely affected workers, students and office-goers who rely on BEST as the most affordable and dependable mode of transport across the city.

-Waqar Khan, Corporater