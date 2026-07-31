BEST, Olectra Trade Blame Over Power Dues As EV Bus Services Suffer | File Pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: Mumbai's BEST bus services were partially affected after charging of electric buses was disrupted at a few depots due to an alleged delay in electricity bill payments by private operator Olectra. A BEST committee member has accused the company of failing to clear power dues on time, while the operator says delayed payments from BEST have created a severe cash-flow crunch.

BEST committee member Ajay Singh has written to BEST chairperson Trishna Vishwasrao alleging that Olectra failed to pay electricity bills to Adani Power despite receiving regular monthly payments from BEST. According to the letter, BEST releases 80 per cent of the operators' dues before the 7th of every month to ensure uninterrupted bus operations and charging. However, power supply was allegedly disconnected at depots, including Majiwada and Gorai, affecting the charging of electric buses. As a result, several buses could not be deployed on schedule, causing inconvenience to commuters, who were forced to rely on alternative transport.

Read Also BEST To Recruit 364 Bus Conductors After Nearly 8 Years; Applications Open Aug 1

Sources in EV Trans, which operates the buses, said around 30 per cent of its monthly payments have remained pending since April 2026, creating financial stress. The company also claimed that rising electricity consumption has increased operating costs to nearly Rs 20 per km, while the contract provides only Rs 10.50 per km. It said the pending payments for April and May are currently being processed.

The company maintained that all buses from the Gorai and Ghatkopar depots were operated as scheduled despite the disruption. However, at the Majiwada depot, 22 of the 63 buses could not enter service because they could not be charged. It added that normal operations will resume once electricity supply is fully restored.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/