BEST Asks Switch Mobility To Trim Double-Decker E-Bus Height By 17 Cm Over SCLR Clearance Issues

BEST is exploring a height reduction for select electric double-deckers after clearance concerns restricted their deployment on Mumbai routes | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: More than three years after introducing air-conditioned electric double-decker buses, BEST is seeking a design modification to overcome a basic operational hurdle — height.

The undertaking has asked manufacturer Switch Mobility to reduce the height of some of its remaining double-decker e-buses by 17 cm, after the buses faced clearance problems while passing under the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) flyover.

Clearance Issues On Route 310

The problem has particularly affected the popular Route 310, which passes through the SCLR stretch. The electric double-deckers are around 457 cm high, and BEST officials found that their roofs came dangerously close to, and in some cases brushed against, the underside of the flyover.

BEST Committee chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao confirmed the move. “We have asked the manufacturer to reduce the height by 17 cms. This will be for a few buses only,” she said.

BEST is now expected to identify which buses among the around 150 double-decker e-buses yet to be deployed can undergo the modification. The technical feasibility and cost of the proposed change will be discussed with Switch Mobility before the final number of buses is decided.

The move comes as BEST continues to receive the electric double-deckers, introduced as part of its fleet modernisation programme and replacement of the iconic diesel-powered double-deckers that were gradually phased out.

The height restriction has limited the deployment of the new buses on some routes despite their popularity among commuters and tourists. BEST officials and committee members have been pushing for greater use of double-deckers on busy routes where they can provide higher passenger capacity.

Tourist Services Get Fresh Push

At the same time, BEST is looking to bring back the tourist appeal of double-decker buses. The committee chairperson has proposed five semi-AC electric double-deckers specifically for tourist services.

The proposal seeks to revive a segment that was once popular among Mumbai residents and visitors, who used the buses for sightseeing as well as birthday parties, family outings and group gatherings.

According to BEST officials, tourist double-deckers carried around 2,000 to 4,000 passengers over weekends, with the service generating nearly Rs 4 lakh in revenue each weekend. Semi-AC electric buses could therefore help BEST revive the service while offering tourists a more comfortable experience.

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Height Challenges Across Mumbai

The proposed height modification also highlights a wider challenge for BEST deploying standardised electric buses on Mumbai's roads, where varying clearances under flyovers and bridges can restrict their use. For BEST, trimming a few centimetres could determine whether its new double-decker buses can serve some of the city's busiest routes.

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