Belapur court becomes first paperless digital court in country, says Justice Patel

Representative | Pixabay

Justice Gautam Patel of Bombay High Court expressed his pleasure that Belapur Court has got the honour of being the first paperless digital court in the country. Justice Gauri Godse, District Judge Abhay Mantri and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Navi Mumbaikars had to go to the Thane court for sessions court cases and for claims over ₹5 lakhs.

Therefore, the Bar Association was continuously pursuing allowing the functioning of Sessions Court and Civil (Inferior) Court in Belapur as well. With its approval, the sessions court and the junior civil court cases will also be heard in Belapur court.

Inaugurated by High Court Justice Gautam Patel

It was inaugurated by High Court Justice Gautam Patel in the presence of Justice Gauri Godse, and District Judge Abhay Mantri. On this occasion, Justice Patel gave the honour of inauguration to two senior employees of the court.

On the occasion of the inauguration, Patel expressed happiness that this court will be the first digital court in the state and the country, as the digital work will be done in the said court. He also appreciated the efforts and determination of everyone who worked hard to start the Sessions Court in Belapur.