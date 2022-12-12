Belapur: 8 waitresses among 10 detained in bar raid

Representative Image

The CBD Belapur police raided Kabana Orchestra Bar in Belapur and detained a waiter, 8 waitresses and a manager for indulging in obscenity. Police said the bar was kept open and serving customers even after the scheduled time, besides indulging in obscenity and playing music at a high volume.

Acting on a tip-off, the CBD Belapur police led by Police Sub-Inspector Nilesh Jagtap conducted a raid around 1.50 am on Saturday at the bar located at Sector 15 in Belapur and found that waitresses were dancing to loud music while indulging in obscenity.

“We received information that waitresses were indulging in obscenity in the bar in the presence of customers,” said an official from Vashi police station.

“There were 8 waitresses present at the time of the raid,” said the official.

The manager was identified as Haider Ali Usman Shaikh, 45, a resident of Koparkhairane and the waiter as Ratnakar Hegde, 52, a resident of Ghansoli.

They have been arrested under Sections 109 for offering bribe to a government servant, 294 for obscene acts in public and 34 for the common intention of IPC and Sections 131 and 33 (W) of the Maharashtra.

