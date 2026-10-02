Beed Court Panic As Accused Pours Petrol On Himself, Threatens To Set Himself Ablaze Before Lawyers Intervene |

Beed: An accused poured petrol on his body while threatening to set himself on fire inside a court in Maharashtra’s Beed district, but lawyers foiled his attempt by intervening quickly, police said.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm on Thursday in Courtroom No. 1 of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Ambajogai during regular court proceedings, said an official.

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An accused, identified as Vilas Kundlik Ghuge of village Ladevadgaon in Kaij tehsil, was present in the courtroom along with his son and defence counsel. During the proceedings, Ghuge alleged that the complainant in the case was spreading defamatory rumours about his wife in their village.

Demanding that the court summon the complainant immediately, he said that he would otherwise end his life.

Before anyone could react, he pulled out a bottle from his pocket and emptied about half a litre of petrol over himself.

There was shock and panic as Ghuge also pulled out a matchbox. But Advocate I A Gawali rushed forward and overpowered him. Assistant Public Prosecutor S M Waghmare snatched the matchbox from his hands while other lawyers also helped restrain him.

After being alerted by Waghmare, police rushed to the courtroom and took Ghuge into custody.

A case was registered against Ghuge, and further investigation was underway, the police official said.

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