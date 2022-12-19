Be ready to sacrifice instead of making demands, Fadnavis tells BJP workers

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Nagpur: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, speaking at the BJP’s Maharashtra executive meeting, asked the party workers to be prepared for making sacrifices. He also asked them to be ready for the success of the state government in next two and half years.

Our's is a 20-20 govt, opposition scared: Fadnavis

‘’Our government is a 20-20 government (referring to the two and half years term but with lot of work to be done to meet the expectations of the people). Therefore, the party workers should not think of what they will get. Get rid of what I will get, people give you more. Th efficiency ends if party workers will think about what they will get,’’ he noted.

Fadnavis took a swipe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and claimed that it was totally paralysed. ‘’However, our government (Shinde camp-BJP alliance) came to power in June and took a slew of decisions including the financial assistance to the farmers hit by the natural calamities. The opposition is targeting the government as they are scared by the government’s speed with which it is functioning,’’ he added.

Fadnavis rebukes office bearers for lacking on social media

Fadnavis pulled up the party officer bearers not making the effective use of social media. He gave example of few legislators for not being active on Facebook for a long period while some legislators’ seem Twitter handle is not active.

He also took a dig at the Thackeray led MVA government and asked why the Mumbai metro projects were not completed and why there were delays.

CT Ravi, Bawankule guide attendees

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary CT Ravi and state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, at the meeting, exhorted the party members to work hard for party’s success in 2024 elections.

‘’The upcoming 2024 election is a great struggle. For that, the party needs to work with proper planning in every district,’’ said Ravi.

Bawankule said that the party’s support has increased after the formation of Shinde-Fadnavis government. ‘’BJP should win over 50 of the total 67 assembly seats and maximum seats out of 10 Lok Sabha seats in Vidarbha.At the state level, the efforts should be made to get BJP 51% votes in the 2024 elections in Maharashtra,’’ he noted.