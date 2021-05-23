Barge P-305: ONGC to arrange for travel of affected crew members' family

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) is providing all necessary logistical help and support for the dependent family members of affected crew members of Barge P-305. The company will support them to travel to Mumbai and back.

The company is also ensuring that the mortal remains of the deceased persons to their hometowns. The Mumbai Police in a Saturday morning update said 61 bodies have so far been recovered from the Arabian Sea days after the Barge P305 sank off the Mumbai coast during Cyclone Tauktae.

To facilitate the dependent family members ONGC has also setup a helpdesk.

ONGC helpline Nnumbers for families of crew of Barge Papaa-305 are: 022-26274419; 022-26274420; 022-26274421.

On May 16-17, 2021, Cyclone Tauktae crossed Mumbai offshore where ONGC’s major production installations and drilling rigs are located.

Three construction barges of Afcons working on a project of ONGC in Western Offshore fields in the Arabian Sea and one floater drilling rig of ONGC were severely impacted in the cyclone and Barge P-305 sank during cyclone.

Indian Navy along with Coast Guard and ONGC are continuing with extensive search and rescue operations for the crew members who are still missing.

In addition, ONGC management has also decided to extend an immediate relief of Rs.1 lakh to the survivors and Rs.2 lakh for the BNVs and missing persons’ families.

Barge P305, which sank off the Mumbai coast six days ago during Cyclone Tauktae, was located on the seabed on Saturday. The Defence Public Relations Officer said, "Barge P305 located at the seabed after a systematic search by INS Makar employing advanced side-scan sonar. Search efforts for remaining crews of P305 and Tug Varaprada continue." The Navy has deployed specialised diving teams to boost the search and rescue operations (SAR).