Baramati Bypolls 2026: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Votes In Katewadi, Pays Homage To Husband Ajit At Vidya Pratishthan Memorial | Videos |

Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar cast her vote on Thursday morning in the Baramati Assembly bypoll, describing the electoral exercise as a tribute to her late husband, Ajit Pawar.

Sunetra Pawar voted at a polling station in Katewadi and was accompanied by Member of Parliament Parth Ajit Pawar, who also exercised his franchise at the Zilla Parishad School.

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Addressing reporters after casting her vote, she said, “The people of Baramati have been standing in support of the ‘Pawar’ family for the last 60 years. This election is taking place in the absence of Dada, and all the people of Baramati have decided to cast their votes for Dada as a tribute to him.”

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Sunetra Pays Homage To Ajit Pawar Before Voting

Earlier in the day, Sunetra Pawar paid homage to Ajit Pawar at Vidya Pratishthan in Katewadi before heading to the polling booth.

The bypoll in Baramati was necessitated following Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash on January 28. The election has drawn major attention, with Sunetra Pawar emerging as the frontrunner in what is widely seen as a one-sided contest.

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With 23 candidates in the fray and around 3.84 lakh registered voters, the contest tilted further in her favour after the Indian National Congress withdrew its candidate, Akash More, citing emotional pressure from alliance partners.

No Major Parties Fielded Candidates Against Sunetra

Major parties from both the ruling alliance and the opposition, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), have also not fielded candidates, effectively clearing the path for her.

Among the remaining contenders are Prof. R.Y. Ghutukade of the New Rashtriya Samaj Party and Satish Kadam of the Hindustan Janta Party, along with several independent candidates. The results for the key bypoll will be declared on May 4, 2026.

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