Baramati Bypoll 2026 Results: Focus On Victory Margin As Maha Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Faces No Major Opposition |

Baramati: The Baramati Assembly by-election has turned into a largely one-sided contest, with attention now shifting to the victory margin of Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar. The seat fell vacant following the demise of former Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28, 2026. In the bypoll, the ruling alliance fielded his wife, Sunetra Pawar, as its candidate.

No Major Opposition Against Sunetra Pawar

In a major political development, no major opposition party has fielded a candidate against her. Even senior leader Sharad Pawar extended support to Sunetra Pawar, further consolidating her position in the constituency.

Read Also Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Likely To Win Baramati Bypoll As Voting Records Around 50%...

Out of the initial candidates, the Congress nominee Akash More withdrew from the race, leaving a total of 23 candidates in the fray. Among them, only two belong to registered political parties, R.Y. Ghatukade from the New Rashtriya Samaj Party and Satish Kadam from the Hindustan Janata Party, while the remaining 21 are independent candidates.

The list of independents includes several notable names, such as Karuna Munde, wife of Dhananjay Munde, and political aspirant Abhijit Bichukale, among others.

The Mahayuti had reportedly made efforts to ensure an uncontested election. With the withdrawal of key opposition candidates, the electoral battle has effectively turned into a contest without a major challenger.

The Baramati Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.27 per cent. With over 3.73 lakh voters in the constituency, the spotlight is now on whether Sunetra Pawar will secure a record-breaking mandate. The counting of votes is expected to draw major attention, even as the outcome appears largely predictable.

Vote counting for Assembly bypolls in Baramati, alongside Rahuri in Maharashtra, Umreth (Gujarat), Bagalkot and Davanagere South (Karnataka), Koridang (Nagaland) and Dharamanagar (Tripura) will begin at 8 am under tight security arrangements.

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