Bantenge To Katenge: Controversial Slogan ‘Has Roots In History’

'Batenge To Katenge' Slogan Poster | ANI

Posters featuring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the slogan ‘Bantenge to Katenge’ started appearing in various parts of Mumbai recently, leading to criticism from opposition parties and civil activists.

However, last week BJP leader and state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that opposing the slogan would be akin to opposing the strategies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“The ‘divide and rule’ strategy was employed in the country during the reign of Chanakya. External enemies took advantage whenever divisions arose in society. Therefore, this slogan is not new but has roots in history,” Mungantiwar told The Free Press Journal.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also promoted the same idea for the cause of swarajya, implying that unity brings strength. Leaders opposing this principle are essentially opposing the strategies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.

The BJP’s strategy behind this slogan seems to be aimed at consolidating Hindu votes and countering what the party perceives as efforts to divide votes or influence voting patterns along religious lines. This approach is part of the BJP’s broader electoral strategy to strengthen its appeal among Hindu voters and address concerns about communal polarisation during elections.

Caste-based polarisation has become increasingly evident across the country, with its impact clearly reflected in recent elections, including the Lok Sabha polls. When political discourse shifts towards caste-based polarisation, issues related to development and public welfare often take a backseat, and electoral dynamics are dominated by caste alignments. This influence becomes apparent during elections.

In the context of the Lok Sabha elections, there was significant consolidation of Muslim votes, but the same level of consolidation did not occur among Hindu voters. This is why slogans such as ‘Vote Jihad’ and ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’ have emerged. The BJP aims to bring together Hindu voters, and this strategy reflects their effort to achieve that unity.