Bank staff held for beauty parlour owner’s murder in Bhiwandi

Police have arrested a man who murdered a beauty parlour owner in Bhiwandi five days ago.

According to police, the accused was having an affair with the deceased woman. He killed her after the victim began blackmailing him and threatened to expose their affair before his family.

Laksmibai Bhurla, 38, the deceased was found dead at her home in Teenbatti area of Bhiwandi. Bhurla was in a relationship with the accused for the past few years, informed a police official.

"Prakash Patil, 54, the accused has been arrested by the Bhiwandi city police. The accused worked as an accountant at one of the banks in Bhiwandi and had three years left for his retirement,” a police official from Bhiwandi said.

As the victim was a widow and mother of two, she was alone at night when the accused committed the crime at her home. Bhurla was found dead in a pool of blood, with multiple injuries on her body by a sharp weapon, on December 19. One of her sons returned after his night shift and found Bhurla's dead body.

"The accused confessed that he had committed the crime as the deceased was threatening to expose their relationship to his wife if he refused to give her Rs. 9 lakh to purchase a house," said an official.

The accused was arrested by the police with his bike and the weapon used to commit the crime. Further investigation is on.