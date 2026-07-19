Bank Fund Diversion: CBI Raids 15 Locations Linked To Anil Ambani's Reliance ADA Group Over ₹27,337-Crore Fraud Case

CBI officials carried out searches in Mumbai and Delhi as part of the alleged ₹27,337-crore bank fund diversion investigation involving Reliance ADA Group companies | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 18, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at 15 locations across Mumbai and Delhi as part of its investigation into the alleged diversion of bank funds by Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL) and Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL), both companies part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani (ADA) Group led by Anil Ambani, the central agency said.

According to the agency, the searches covered 23 entities allegedly linked to the Reliance ADA Group that are suspected to have been used as conduits for diverting loan funds borrowed by RCFL and RHFL to other group companies, causing alleged wrongful losses to public sector banks and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Searches Across Multiple Locations

The search operations also covered the premises of three former executives — the former Chief Financial Officer of RHFL, the former Secretarial Head of the Reliance ADA Group and the former Chief Treasury Consultant of RHFL.

The searches were carried out under warrants issued by the Special Judge for CBI cases in Mumbai. During the search operation, the agency seized several incriminating documents from the searched premises.

Seven FIRs Under Probe

The searches are part of a broader investigation in which the CBI has registered seven FIRs against Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCom), RHFL, RCFL and Reliance Telecom Ltd. (RTL) based on complaints from public sector banks and the LIC. The agency has alleged that the seven cases involve a cumulative loss of approximately Rs 27,337 crore to the lenders.

According to the CBI, it had earlier conducted searches at 38 locations, filed four chargesheets and arrested seven accused in connection with the Reliance ADA Group cases. All the accused are currently in judicial custody.

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The Reliance ADA Group has denied wrongdoing in previous statements and has maintained that it is cooperating with investigating agencies. The group did not immediately respond to queries on Saturday's search operations.

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