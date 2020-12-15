Bangladeshis among 8 held in Mumbai for operating fake passport racket

The Kalachowky unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested eight people involved in making Indian identity cards for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Probe revealed that the accused have helped at least 85 Bangladeshi immigrants in preparing fake Indian Passports. During the raid, police also seized forged rubber stamps that belonged to government offices, forged PAN cards, Aadhaar cards from them.

According to the ATS officials, they had received a tip-off on November 29 about a Bangladeshi national, Akram Khan being an illegal immigrant and learnt that he was a supplier of fake Indian identity cards to other Bangladeshi immigrants. Acting on this information, a trap was laid at Sewree, where Akram Khan was intercepted and it was revealed during primary enquiry that his real identity was Akram Noor Nabi Ollauddin Shaikh, 28, who was a resident of Novokhali district in Bangladesh.

During interrogation, police learned that Akram had travelled to India without any valid documents and Mohd Rafiq Shaikh, a resident of Kausa in Mumbra, had helped Akram in issuing a forged Aadhaar card, PAN card and an Indian passport. Accordingly, a case was lodged at ATS police station against the accused, who were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

A sustained interrogation revealed the roles of Akram and Mohd Rafiq as agents who prepared counterfeit passports since 2013 and had provided at least 85 fake documents, including the PAN card, Aadhaar card, election card, ration card, electric bill, rent agreement, school leaving certificate, birth certificate, bank passbook, to other Bangladeshi nationals.

Police learnt about the roles of other six accused, identified as Avin Kedare, Sohail Abdul Subhan Shaikh, Abdul Khair Samsulhaq Shaikh, Abdul Hasham Shaikh, Idris Mohammad Shaikh and Nitin Nikam, following which they were apprehended. All of the accused were involved in providing fake passports and Indian documents to Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, said an official.