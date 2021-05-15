Bandra-Worli Sea link closed, lifeguards on alert - How Mumbai is bracing for Cyclone Tauktae

In view of IMD's warning about Cyclone Tauktae, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the authorities in coastal districts of the state to remain alert and well-equipped to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic body has also made preparations. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday informed about the preparedness of the civic body. The BMC has taken following measures:

All Jumbo COVID centres have been asked to remain on standby and if needed, patients will be shifted to other places.

By afternoon BMC will have an update about this if patients nees to be shifted and the civic body is watching the situation closely.

Around 100 lifeguards are placed at various beaches for emergency rescue etc.

Fire brigade teams are also on stand-by.

Bandra Worli sea link will be closed for traffic today and tomorrow.

2-3 private centres are continuing with their vaccinations but all government centres will be closed for vaccination today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from the 3rd battalion Munduli, Bhubaneshwar left for Gujarat on Saturday from Bhubaneswar airport here for the emergency relief work.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier informed that the cyclone will hit the Gujarat coast by May 18 morning.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials had assured on Friday that they were well prepared for cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams had been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams were on standby-ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

"#CycloneTauktae UPDATE- 53 #NDRF teams committed, 24 teams pre-deployment, 29 teams standby-ready for 5 states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra," Director-General of NDRF Satya Pradhan tweeted.

