Bandra residents oppose Mumbai Eye at coast of Mahim Bay

The London Eye, a replica of which is being planned in Mumbai |

Residents of Bandra Reclamation have voiced their objection to the iconic Mumbai Eye project planned by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) at the coast of Mahim Bay.

Reasons for opposition

The reasons for opposition include traffic jams, visitors to the Mumbai Eye getting to see slums around, a huge number of vehicles anticipating to visit the ferris wheel, environmental issues, among others.

“We sincerely feel that such a massive undertaking must be situated at a site which will give the riders of the Mumbai Eye a truly grand vista of Mumbai, showcasing its really breathtaking architecture and coast,” said Vidya Vaidya, Chairperson, Bandra Reclamation Area Volunteers’ Association (BRAVO).

Ashish Shelar also raises objection to project

BJP leader Ashish Shelar too is not in favour of the upcoming project. “I have also raised my objection to the project and have conveyed the same to the MMRDA,” he said.

According to residents, the Bandra Reclamation promenade is a very narrow stretch of land already beautifully developed, and in the middle of ever-increasing horrendous traffic jams, thus making it totally unsuitable for the Mumbai Eye.

The terms and conditions of the Environmental Clearance of the Ministry of Environment and Forests for the Bandra Worli Sea Link clearly stated that no portion of the reclaimed land should be used for residential or commercial purposes. Therefore, having a project of such magnitude is in clear violation of the clearance that the state received. Attempts to reach out to (MMRDA) Commissioner S V R Srinivas were futile.