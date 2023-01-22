Balasaheb Thackeray birth anniversary: Remembering one of country's most influential and charismatic leader | File pic

Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the Shiv Sena party and one of the most influential political leaders in the history of Maharashtra, India, was born on January 23, 1926. Every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated by his supporters and followers as a tribute to his legacy and contributions to the state.

Balasaheb Thackeray was a charismatic leader who always stood up for the rights and welfare of the Marathi people. He was a strong advocate of regionalism and worked tirelessly to promote the interests of Maharashtra and its people. He was also a fierce critic of the Indian National Congress, which he felt had neglected the needs of the state and its people during its rule in country.

One of the most notable contributions of Balasaheb Thackeray was his role in the formation of the Shiv Sena party. He founded the party in 1966 with the goal of fighting for the rights of the Marathi people and promoting the interests of the state. The party quickly gained popularity and became a major force in Maharashtra politics.

Balasaheb Thackeray was also known for his strong stance against the infiltration of illegal immigrants into Maharashtra. He believed that the influx of immigrants was threatening the livelihoods of the state's residents and was detrimental to the state's overall development. He also opposed the forced migration of people from other states to Maharashtra, which he felt was a violation of the rights of the state's residents.

In addition to his political contributions, Balasaheb Thackeray was also a renowned cartoonist and journalist. He used his talents to express his views on various issues and to raise awareness about the plight of the Marathi people. His cartoons were a reflection of his wit, sarcasm and his unique perspective on the society.

Balasaheb Thackeray was a leader who left an indelible mark on the political and social landscape of Maharashtra. His contributions to the state and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the Marathi people will always be remembered. His birth anniversary is a fitting tribute to his legacy and a reminder of the importance of standing up for the rights and welfare of one's community.

