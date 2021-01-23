Bal Thackeray birth anniversary: Shiv Sena supremo's exclusive cartoons for FPJ — Witty, Classy, Timeless

The 95th birth anniversary of one of Maharashtra’s most recognisable and influential figures, Bal Thackeray, will be observed today.

Born on January 23, 1926, Bal Keshav Thackeray, popularly known as Balasaheb Thackeray, was the founder of the political party Shiv Sena. A charismatic and powerful leader, Thackeray began his professional career as a cartoonist with the English daily The Free Press Journal in Mumbai, but left it in 1960 to launch his own political weekly Marmik.

He later quit his job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate the interests of the people of Maharashtra in Mumbai's political and professional landscape. His political philosophy was largely shaped by his father, Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, a leading figure in the Samyukta Maharashtra (United Maharashtra) movement, which advocated the creation of a separate semantic state.

Through Marmik, Thackeray campaigned against the growing influence of non-Marathis in Mumbai. He was also the founder of the Marathi newspaper Saamana.

Thackeray did not hold official positions during his political career. He breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

On his 95th birth anniversary, let us take a look at some of his cartoons—some even echoing the current turmoil in our nation today, perhaps—that were published in The Free Press Journal during the period 1940–1960.