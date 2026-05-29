Badlapur: Dispute Over Inflated Electricity Bill Turns Violent; Consumer, Mahavitaran Officer Clash Inside Office

Badlapur: A dispute over an allegedly inflated electricity bill turned violent at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), commonly known as Mahavitaran, West Zone office in Badlapur, where a customer and an electricity department officer were caught on camera exchanging blows inside the office premises.

According to information shared by 'NextMinute News', the consumer had visited the Mahavitaran office to lodge a complaint regarding a high electricity bill. During the discussion, the officer reportedly asked the customer to submit a written application detailing his grievance. This led to a heated verbal argument between the two.

Badlapur, Maharashtra - A heated argument over a high electricity bill escalated into a physical brawl between a consumer and a Mahavitaran officer at the West Zone office in Badlapur. According to details, the customer had visited the office to lodge a complaint regarding an… pic.twitter.com/M5OCqD3Mnc — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) May 29, 2026

As tensions escalated, the confrontation reportedly turned physical when the customer allegedly slapped the officer. In response, the officer retaliated, leading to a scuffle inside the office. Moments later, a person accompanying the customer allegedly joined the altercation and severely assaulted the officer.

The entire incident was captured on the office's CCTV cameras. Visuals from the footage show a fierce fight breaking out between the customer, his companion and the Mahavitaran officer, while others present at the office attempted to intervene and bring the situation under control.

While the exact circumstances leading to the altercation are being examined, the incident has raised concerns over the safety of government employees dealing with public grievances, as well as the need for disputes to be resolved through proper channels rather than violence.

Further details regarding any police complaint or action taken in connection with the incident were not immediately available.

Violent Fight Breaks Out Between Amazon Delivery Agent & Watchman At Andheri Residential Complex

A violent clash allegedly involving an Amazon delivery executive and a watchman broke out at Versova Heights building in the Swami Samarth Nagar complex in Andheri West, reportedly over a gate entry dispute. The incident, which took place on May 25 around 8.30 pm, was captured on CCTV and has now gone viral on social media.

The video of the incident was shared on Instagram by AndheriLoca. The CCTV footage shows the delivery executive entering the society gate aggressively and attacking the watchman. The watchman also fought back during the altercation. At one point, the delivery executive also picked up an object and threw it towards the watchman, who narrowly escaped an injury.

A few minutes later, the delivery executive reportedly returned with a stick and another person. Residents of the society also came out and tried to stop the violence, but the situation continued to escalate.

However, instead of leaving the society gate peacefully, he engages in a fight with the residents, too. The exact reason behind the dispute is still unclear. So far, there is no confirmation about any police complaint being filed in connection with the incident.

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