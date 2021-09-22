'Backstabber' Pawar cannot be our guru, says Shiv Sena’s Anant Geete

The ruling Shiv Sena and NCP on Tuesday were engaged in a war of words. Shiv Sena leader and former union minister Anant Geete, who was defeated by the NCP nominee Sunil Tatkare in Lok Sabha polls held in 2019 from Raigad-Ratnagiri seat, has kicked off a controversy saying NCP chief Sharad Pawar had "backstabbed" the Congress to form his party and he cannot be a "guru" for Shivsainiks.

However, Geete was countered by Tatkare who claimed that the former had made the statement out of frustration. ‘’Geete’s statement will not have any impact on Pawar as he is the national leader and also an architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government,’’ said Tatkare.

‘’It is not known whether Geete was in exile for two years, but when Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray was elected as the Chief Minister, the former came to the hotel and sought Pawar’s blessings,’’ said Tatkare.

Geete, who is yet to recover from his electoral defeat, said the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government with NCP and Congress is just an ‘’adjustment.’’ He, however, exhorted the party workers to step up work to further strengthen the Shiv Sena saying that the MVA leaders will take decisions with regard to the alliance.

'If Congress and NCP cannot become one, the Shiv Sena also cannot toe the Congress policy entirely," said Geete while addressing the party rally in Raigad district.

"As long as the MVA government is functioning, it will go on. If we separate, our home is Shiv Sena and we will always stick with our party," Geete said, adding that he had no "ill intentions" against the Shiv Sena-led government and wanted it to succeed.

"Pawar had formed his party by backstabbing Congress. If Congress and NCP cannot become one, the Shiv Sena also cannot toe the Congress policy entirely. Congress and NCP were not cordial always," added Geete.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Pawar is a leader of the country. He said the MVA government and the arrangement of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP will continue for five years. "I am not aware of Geete's comments. The arrangement in Maharashtra is of three parties. Sharad Pawar is a leader of the country. "Be it Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, the Congress, all have formed the (MVA) government. This arrangement will go on for five years and it has acceptance from entire Maharashtra," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:03 AM IST