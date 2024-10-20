Baba Siddique Murder Case: Crime Branch Struggles To Uncover Mastermind Behind Killing Of Former Minister

Late Baba Siddique | File

Mumbai: Its one week since Baba Siddique (66) was gunned down at Bandra (East). But the crucial question as to who gave the "suprari" (contract) to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to kill the former minister still remains unsolved.

It is reliably learnt by FPJ that Lawrence himself did not accept the "supari" but somebody in the second rung of the gang like Goldie Brar or Anmol, brother of Lawrence, had agreed to the killing for a heavy price.

Sources said for the past two months Lawrence, who is in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad has been completely cut off from the rest of the world. He has no access to a mobile phone and jammers have been installed in the jail, making it impossible for him to communicate with others outside.

The crime branch has formed as many 15 teams to solve the murder mystery. But apart from unearthing the fact that the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang had carried out the sensational operation precious little is known about the motive and the mastermind. It is now on the look out for three persons, who are on the run. The crime branch believes that these three persons will be able to unravel the mystery behind the murder.

Baba's son Zeeshan, who is an MLA from Bandra (East), has told the police that some builders, whose SRA projects, his father was opposing could be behind the murder. The police are making it appear that the main reason for their failure to make a breakthrough is the fact that it is still to get access to Lawrence Bishnoi who is in the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad.

In fact, soon after the Bishnoi gang opened fire at the apartment of actor Salman Khan in Bandra on April 14, the crime branch has been wanting to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Mumbai for custodial interrogation. But it is still to receive a response from the Union home ministry.

The persons arrested so far by the crime branch, including the two shooters, the weapon suppliers and local handlers, have disclosed information only with regard to their role in the conspiracy. The underworld works on a need-to-know principle because of which it is difficult, but not impossible, to ascertain the person or persons who gave "supari."

The crime branch units are also hampered by the fact that decision-making is now heavily centralised. Earlier, inspectors and other officers attached to difference units could summon anyone for questioning. But, now these decisions are taken at the highest level in the crime branch. Apart from this, the crime branch really has precious little information about the Bishnoi gang and its operations.