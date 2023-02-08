Baba Amte Death Anniversary: Honouring life and contributions of a social activist and philanthropist

Baba Amte | Verve

Baba Amte was a social activist and philanthropist who dedicated his life to serving the marginalized and oppressed communities in India. He was born on December 26, 1914, and passed away on February 9, 2008. Today, on the 15th anniversary of his death, we pay tribute to the legacy of this remarkable man and the impact he had on society.

Baba Amte was a true visionary who believed in the power of love and compassion to change the world. He spent his entire life working towards the upliftment of the Dalits, the tribes, and the leprosy-afflicted people. He founded several institutions to provide education, healthcare, and rehabilitation to the marginalized communities.

One of Baba Amte's most notable achievements was the establishment of Anandwan, a self-sufficient community for leprosy patients in Maharashtra. He believed that leprosy was a disease of poverty and discrimination, and sought to change this perception through his work. Anandwan became a model for similar communities across India and inspired countless people to join the fight against leprosy.

Baba Amte's commitment to social justice extended beyond the borders of India. He was a strong advocate for the rights of the disabled and worked with organizations across the world to promote their cause. He was also a fervent supporter of the environment and a pioneer of sustainable living.

In recognition of his contributions, Baba Amte was awarded several accolades, including the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, in 1986. He remains an inspiration to many and continues to influence the work of social activists around the world.

On the 15th anniversary of Baba Amte's death, we remember the sacrifices he made and the impact he had on society. His legacy continues to live on through the institutions he founded and the people he inspired. We hope that his message of love, compassion, and social justice will continue to inspire future generations to work towards creating a better world for all.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)