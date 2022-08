Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Mumbai-Delhi police cycle rally from today (Representative Photo) | FP

Maharashtra police has organised a cycle rally from Mumbai to national capital Delhi as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The cycle rally will begin from the state police headquarters in Colaba at 7:30 am on Tuesday and will be flagged off by Director General of Police Rajnish Seth, an official said.

"The 1,557-kilometre rally is spread over 12 days and will pass through Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh before concluding in Delhi on August 13" he said.